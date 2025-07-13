Odisha female student self immolation: Woman in ‘highly critical’ state

Bhubaneswar: The health condition of the 20-year-old college woman student who set herself on fire on the college campus in Balasore over an alleged sexual harassment incident is “highly critical” as she suffered burn injury of around 95 percent, an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar said on Sunday, June 13.

The woman was admitted at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar the previous day, and hospital authorities said that the next 48 hours are vital and the victim is not showing any sign of improvement.

“About 95 percent of the victim’s body has suffered severe burn injuries. Her kidneys and lungs are also affected. She is currently on critical care support,” AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

Stating that doctors of multiple departments are engaged in the treatment of the student, Biswas said that her entire body is burnt except for some patches on her face. “At this moment we cannot say anything,” he said.

The second-year student of the Integrated B Ed programme of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, on July 12 had set herself on fire demanding action against a teacher who allegedly sexually and mentally harassed her.

The Odisha government on Saturday placed the college principal under suspension as he “failed” to perform his duties in the capacity of principal of the college, an order issued by the Higher Education department said.

Balaore Police arrested the accused teacher Samira Kumar Sahu on Saturday.

CM Majhi visits female student

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi enquired about the health condition of the college student.

“She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises,” Majhi told reporters.

Stating that the state government has taken the incident “very seriously”, Majhi said the Higher Education department has already formed a high-level committee to probe into the incident. “We will take strong action as soon as the committee report is available,” he said, adding that the government will take advanced measures in educational institutions to avoid a repeat of sexual harassment incidents on campus.

He also met the parents and family members of the victim student at the hospital. Earlier, Odisha Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj visited the hospital.

Deeply distressing, Governor should intervene: Patnaik

Terming the incident as “anguish and deeply distressing”, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik sought the Governor’s intervention to ensure justice to the victim.

In a long post on X, Patnaik said: “A young student resorting to self-immolation inside one of #Odisha’s premier Universities is both shocking and deeply distressing. I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries.”

Patnaik said that this tragic incident lays bare the stark reality of how she was denied justice, despite repeatedly voicing her grievances from the College Principal to the Higher Education Minister and right up to Union Minister and chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

In our higher education framework, the Governor serves as the Chancellor of key government-run universities, including FM University, Patnaik said and posted on X: “I urge the Hon’ble Governor (@GovernorOdisha) to intervene and ensure that the student receives the justice she so desperately sought. Once again, I pray to Lord Jagannatha for the speedy recovery of the Fakir Mohan University student.”

NCW asks Odisha DGP for action report in 3 days

Taking suo motu cognizance over a college female student resorting to self-immolation over an alleged sexual harassment incident in Odisha’s Balasore, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has asked the Odisha DGP to “ensure a fair and time-bound” investigation. “An action taken report must be submitted to the Commission within three days,” the NCW said.





