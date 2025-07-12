Odisha student sets herself on fire after sexual harassment complaint ignored

Balasore: A woman student of a college in Odisha’s Balasore district, who had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, on Saturday allegedly set herself on fire in the educational institute campus and sustained 90 per cent burn injury, police said.

Another male student, who attempted to save her, also sustained injury and both were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital here.

Later, she was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. A 12-member doctors team has been formed to take care of the injured woman student, police said.

The incident took place this afternoon after the woman student met the Principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, Dilip Kumar Ghose. She had earlier lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor (Stage-l) in Educational Studies, who is also the head of the department and demanded action against him.

Also Read Teacher booked as video shows sexual harassment of girl student

Taking a serious view of the self-immolation attempt by woman student, the Odisha government placed the college principal and the head of the Education department, under suspension.

As Ghose has “failed” to perform his duties in the capacity of Principal of the college, he is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, an order issued by the Higher Education department said.

Balaore Police has arrested the accused teacher Samira Kumar Sahu, an officer said.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to inquire about the health condition of the woman student. “The government is committed to take stringent action in this matter,” the minister said.

The minister said a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted. “Further action will be taken based on the committee’s report,” he said.

Balasore, Odisha: On the attempted self-immolation by a student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Principal Dilip Kumar Ghoshe says, "The girl made a complaint maybe on 30th June with some of her friends that she has suffered a mental harassment and allegedly a sexual appeal… pic.twitter.com/wlk4AY4yS0 — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, who held a discussion with the college principal, students and other stakeholders, said: “This is highly condemnable and barbaric. I had spoken to the college principal 5/6 days ago. I had suggested to him to give compulsory leave to the accused teacher, but he did not listen.”

Officials said that the woman was a second-year student of the Integrated B.Ed programme in the college. She had also staged a protest on the college campus for one week demanding action against the teacher.

Ghose said: “The student had come to me and wanted action against the teacher. I counselled her as she looked tense. She had lodged a complaint on June 30 and an internal complaint committee (ICC) inquiry was going on.”

Balasore SP Raj Prasad said that the accused teacher Samira Kumar Sahu has been arrested. A scientific team was investigating the matter on the spot.

Balasore MLA Manas Dutta, who visited the hospital, said: “The health condition of the woman student is critical. Our first priority is to save her life.”

According to her friends, the woman student was under severe mental stress for the past several days over the alleged harassment by the head of the department.

Her friends said that her agony was compounded as neither the college authority nor the police took any action against the accused teacher.

The incident has sparked tension on the college campus.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJD strongly condemned the incident. “We are shocked, about not only what has happened in Balasore today, but we are shocked more about what has been happening in Odisha in the past one month.”

“One college girl is gang raped at Gopalpur beach and a couple is forced to plough a land. Odisha is a peaceful place, and we have never seen such things happening in Odisha,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

The BJD in a statement held the state’s BJP government “responsible” for Balasore student suicide attempt and said that the students are even unsafe in colleges. “We demand arrest of college principal. Balasore MP fails to provide justice to student even as he was approached prior to the incident”, the BJD said.

Mohanty said a party delegation expressed solidarity with the student and family, and emphasised the need for justice and accountability in the matter.