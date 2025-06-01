Teacher booked as video shows sexual harassment of girl student

Incident has sparked outrage across social media.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st June 2025 2:03 pm IST
Sexual harassment of girl student
Sexual harassment of girl student (Image: YouTube)

A teacher was booked after a video showing sexual harassment of a girl student went viral.

The incident has sparked outrage across social media.

In the incident that took place in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a senior teacher who was identified as Thikkisetti Nata Devendra Rao (also known as Nataraj Master) allegedly pressured a young student for sexual favors.

MS Creative School

The victim, who was a minor, was subjected to such severe harassment that she attempted suicide. Fortunately, her parents intervened in time and saved her from further harm.

Past misconduct

Reports claimed that Devendra Rao, who previously worked as a PT teacher at Government Ramji High School from 1983 to 1995, had a history of misconduct.

Female staff members had also reportedly faced harassment during his tenure. The recent incident came to light after the video surfaced online.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Following the allegations of sexual harassment of the girl student, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused teacher.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st June 2025 2:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button