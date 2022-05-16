Cop dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: A police constable allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Armed Reserve (AR) police quarters at Etcherla in Srikakulam district. AR constable Subba Rao was found hanging in his room, police said.

The constable is suspected to have died by suicide after attending the roll call. Police shifted the body for autopsy.

The reasons for the policeman’s extreme step are not known. A police officer said they registered a case and have taken up the investigation.

This is the second case of suicide by a policeman in Andhra Pradesh in three days. A sub-inspector had shot himself with his service revolver in Kakinada district on May 14.

M. Gopal Krishna was working at Sarpavaram police station in the district. In a suicide note, he wrote that he was not satisfied with his job.