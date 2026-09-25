Cop dies after assault by history-sheeter in Thane

Thane: A police sub-inspector died during an operation after allegedly being assaulted by a history-sheeter in Maharashtra’s Thane city, officials said Friday, September 25.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam said the incident occurred when a patrolling team led by sub-inspector Kisan K Bhoir reached Wagle Estate to shut a shop operating late into Thursday night, following complaints from locals.

Just then, Bhoir noticed a history-sheeter, identified as Raju Valmiki, consuming alcohol near the shop. When police attempted to clear him from the spot, Valmiki resisted and was taken towards the police van.

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While being placed inside the vehicle, the accused allegedly violently pushed Bhoir, causing the cop to fall heavily inside the police van and sustain severe head injuries, the official said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused attempted to flee from the vehicle.

“Despite suffering a head injury, PSI Bhoir and his colleagues pursued and apprehended Valmiki. However, PSI Bhoir collapsed and died on the spot shortly after capturing the accused,” the official said.

Valmiki has been taken into custody, and the process of registering a case against him is underway, the official added.