COP27 draft text omits India’s proposal of phasing down all fossil fuels

New Delhi: The United Nations published a first draft of the climate deal on Thursday and it doesn’t mention a phase-down of all fossil fuels, a proposal that was put forward by India and supported by the European Union and many other countries.

The draft encourages “the continued efforts to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support towards just transitions”.

Nearly the same language was used in the Glasgow Climate Pact last year.