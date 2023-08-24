Cops foil BJP workers’ bid to lay siege to home minister’s residence

JP state chief G Kishan Reddy asked the party workers to lay siege to MLC camp offices across the state for the government's 'failure' to provide 2BHK houses to the poor

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th August 2023 9:32 pm IST
Police taking away BJP workers protesting near Telangana home minister's residence on Thursday

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Azampura area briefly when Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attempted to lay siege to the house of Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Thursday, August 24.

This happened after BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy asked the party workers to lay siege to MLC camp offices across the state for the government’s ‘failure’ to provide 2BHK houses to the poor.

Later, in the evening, the BJP workers, carrying party flags rushed towards the house of the home minister, raising slogans against the BRS. Taking swift action, police took all the BJP workers into custody.

Police had prior information about the protest. Soon after the BJP workers arrive, police bundled them into police vehicles and took them away.

