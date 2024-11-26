Cops seize tanker dumping chemicals into Hyderabad’s Musi River

Hyderabad: In a significant move to curb environmental violations, the Attapur police seized a tanker on Monday night after it was allegedly found attempting to dump chemical effluents into the Musi River near Langar Houz. This intervention came after alert local residents spotted suspicious activity in the area.

The incident unfolded when a large tanker, with the words “Hydrochloric Acid” prominently displayed, drove towards the Musi riverbed near the Ram Temple at Langar Houz. The activity, occurring in the dead of night, aroused suspicion among vigilant residents, who apprehended the truck driver. Upon questioning, the driver admitted to being instructed to discharge the chemical waste into the river.

Promptly responding to the residents’ alert, the police arrived at the scene, took the driver into custody, and seized the tanker. Authorities are now investigating the incident to identify those responsible for the illegal disposal of hazardous industrial waste.