‘Corrupt Congress vs. Correct BRS posters surface in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A poster war erupted between Telangana incumbent party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress in Hyderabad amid the ongoing Congress Committee Meeting in the city.

Many posters comparing the government welfare schemes in Congress-ruled states and Telangana surfaced in various parts of the city on Sunday, accusing the Congress of failing to fulfil their promises in their states.

The Congress Working Committee meeting which began on Saturday, September 16, is underway in the city.

At the crucial meeting, the poll promises will be announced on Sunday evening and Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi will declare the ‘Guarantees’.

Amidst the meeting, posters reading “Corrupt Congress Model – Correct BRS model” have been set up in different areas. The posters compare government beneficiaries in congress-governed states and BRS-governed Telangana.

A few posters mentioned the free electricity and life insurance schemes to farmers in Telangana in comparison to Congress-ruled states such as Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Similarly, few other posters highlighted social schemes like pensions for differently-abled persons in the two states.

Some other ‘objectionable posters’ against Sonia Gandhi also surfaced which were later pulled apart by Congress members.

The posters reportedly carried phrases against Sonia Gandhi which were termed and used by Congress president, Revanth Reddy in past.

Wall poster War between BRS & Congress in #Hyderabad



Congress removes posters put up welcoming Sonia & Rahul Gandhi using the phrases that were used by Revanth Reddy in the past.



Congress Puts up a poster which reads that KCR and Modi are thieves



PS – Couldn’t fail to notice… pic.twitter.com/qvdvFxWMrK — Naveena (@TheNaveena) September 17, 2023

Meanwhile, in retaliation, posters that mock the chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao also surfaced in the city. The poster reads, “Book my CM, scam 2023.”

Another poster reads, “Book my CM deals available” with a QR code.

Earlier, ridiculing the Congress party for its ‘corruption’, ‘failure’ and ‘scams’, BRS put up posters carrying pictures of 24 Congress leaders including senior party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh surfaced in the city.

Through other posters, the ruling party questioned Sonia Gandhi on unfulfilled promises and controversial statements of the party’s Telangana leader.

Another poster recalls that during the Congress government, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Rahul Gandhi had promised national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy project.