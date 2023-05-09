‘Corruption at peak’: Karnataka Contractors’ Association appeals to vote wisely

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2023 6:16 pm IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has appealed to the people to cast their vote in accordance with their conscience, while reminding them that corruption has reached frightening levels in the state that votes on Wednesday.

The KSCA President D Kempanna had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that contractors had to shell out 40 per cent commission in public projects, a charge which the Congress had made it a key campaign issue to target the ruling BJP in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Kempanna said corruption has reached frightening levels in the state.”The 40% commission in public projects has already claimed the lives of several contractors; the public too is forced to live with defective, dangerous and life-threatening infrastructure”, he said.Kempanna said democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience.

MS Education Academy

“Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience”, he added. Sharing the letter, which Kempanna confirmed was written by him, on its Twitter handle, Congress in Karnataka said, “This letter from the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA), urging people to vote wisely, is proof of how the corrupt 40% commission Sarkara has ruined the state of Karnataka.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2023 6:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button