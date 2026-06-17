Corruption complaint filed against Mahadevappa

Bengaluru: Fresh controversy has surfaced around Congress MLA H.C. Mahadevappa after a Bengaluru resident submitted a complaint to the Governor alleging corruption and irregularities in tender processes undertaken during his tenure as Karnataka’s Social Welfare Minister.

According to the complaint, serious violations allegedly took place in tenders floated by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) and the Ambedkar Development Corporation, both functioning under the Social Welfare Department. The complainant has accused Mahadevappa and officials of facilitating irregularities in the awarding of contracts, misuse of authority and manipulation of records.

The petition claims that several tenders under KREIS were awarded in a manner that allegedly favoured specific individuals and organisations instead of following a transparent and competitive bidding process. It further alleges that certain firms secured eligibility by submitting fabricated, altered or forged documents, including fake experience certificates, project completion records and other supporting credentials.

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The complaint also raises concerns over the role of government officials involved in the tender approval process and questions whether procurement norms and regulations governing the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal were properly followed.

Seeking intervention from the Governor, the complainant has requested a comprehensive, independent and time-bound investigation into the allegations. The petition calls for scrutiny of the entire tender process, verification of eligibility documents submitted by participating firms and examination of the role played by departmental officials in granting approvals.

The complainant has further urged authorities to determine whether any financial loss was caused to the public exchequer as a result of the alleged irregularities. In the event that the allegations are found to be true, the petition seeks recovery of losses from those responsible and appropriate legal action against all persons involved.

Additionally, the complaint has sought the disqualification of H.C. Mahadevappa from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly if the charges are substantiated through investigation.

No official response from Mahadevappa regarding the allegations was immediately available. The matter is expected to draw political attention as demands grow for a detailed inquiry into the tender processes carried out during his tenure in the Social Welfare Department.