Corruption, prostitution allegations levelled against QQSUDA admin

Hyderabad: Serious allegations against V Rama Devi, Secretary of the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) and her staff have surfaced in multiple complaints addressed to P Gowtami, Administrator of QQSUDA and the Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) for the past one month.

In the complaint letters which were also copied to social activist and advocate Dr Lubna Sarwath, the complainant has accused Rama Devi and “her henchmen” in QQSUDA of resorting to corruption, favoritism, immoral and illegal activities inside the QQSUDA office.

The complainant whose identity is being protected, has stated that during the period 2019 to 2023, four Non-Muster Roll (NMR) employees of QQSUDA were relieved because of they attaining 61 years of age, which was the retirement age. However, he claims that three of them were retained after the then Superintendent Anjaiah and Secretary Guruveera of QQSUDA had accepted bribes. One of them named Omer Ali Khan had died shortly after his retrenchment.

The complaints can be accessed and downloaded below:

He alleged that certain employees were still continuing their services even after attaining superannuation, by filing writ petitions in the courts of law, by producing falsified documents and misleading the courts.

Also Read ACB uncovers Rs 3 cr assets from Nizamabad Excise Superintendent

The complainant stated that even since 2024, under the reign of the present Secretary Rama Devi, such extortion of money in the name of continuing the services of the NMR employees was being done, with the secretary’s henchmen demanding vulnerable workers to pay Rs 25,000 to continue working. These workers have ben getting Rs 19,000 per month, sustaining their families with much difficulty.

Enclosing the documents pertaining to the age of such vulnerable workers, the complainant has sought an independent and impartial inquiry into his allegations.

The complainant accuses Rama Devi, who has taken charge as the secretary from being a special grade deputy collector, of operating the QQSUDA with her henchmen, the present superintendent Surender, electrician Jagan, Ramulu and Anjaiah of orally transferring 16 workers from Quli Qutub Shah Deccan Park to QQSUDA office, with the sole intention of extorting money from them to continue their services at the location where they were serving earlier (QQS Deccan Park).

Superintendent Surender has been accused of producing fake bills for stationery, cleaning material, horticultural items, garden tools, red mud, etc., at the behest of Rama Devi.Anjaiah has been accused of collecting bribe from the families of deceased employees for sanctioning terminal benefits, and also from the co-employees for sanctioning AG increments, leaves, transfers, promotions, and continuation on deputations. K Ramulu has been accused of similar bribe allegations. Interestingly, electrician Jagan has been accused of accepting bribe on behalf of Rama Devi.

The complainant has also claimed that both Jagan and Ramulu (Class 4 employees) were free to enter the chambers of the secretary without any permission, and often by restraining senior employees. “The secretary also prefers them over the seniors and high rankers,” the complaint read.

The complainant has made serious allegations against Surender, Anjaiah, the night watchman and some officers at QQSUDA of running a brother inside the office during nights.

“The objectionable items like condoms, empty beer bottles, left over food items, artificial jewellery, broken bangles and hair are being found in the chambers of the secretary, administrator and other officers’ rooms by the sweepers and attenders when they open the chambers in the morning time,” the complaint further read.

“Whereas, all staff members know the person who is running the flesh trade in the late night in the QQSUDA office premises. But no one come forward to speak about because Surender, Anjaiah and some officers are involved in this heinous crime,” the complainant alleged, also accusing the secretary of gaining from the flesh trade.

Converting unauthorised absence into leaves, preferential treatment towards certain employees, and inaction on part of the secretary despite complaints made to her position were flagged in the complaint.

“It is very much shameful on part of QQSUDA administration that the liers (read as liars), ineligible, work thieves, absconders, corrupt and characterless are very much familiar and being appreciated by the officers,” the complainant alleged.

“Whereas our Country’s slogan itself is ‘Satyameva Jayathe’ it is dumbing to find our public authorities in this manner. We are appalled and shocked at the gravity and range of complaints on the disfunctioning of Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, Darul Shifa, Hyderabad, TG and aghast at the inaction on the same. We urge your prompt action on the matter with a copy marked to us.The legitimacy of the modern state rests upon a simple but profound principle that, Public power would ultimately be exercised by accountable human beings under the authority of law,” Dr Lubna Sarwath urged the state government.