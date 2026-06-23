ACB uncovers Rs 3 cr assets from Nizamabad Excise Superintendent

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, June 23, uncovered assets worth Rs 3 crore during raids at 11 properties linked to Nizamabad Excise Superintendent Kommuri Mallareddy in a disproportionate assets case.

Mallareddy acquired these assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, ACB said.

The assets include four residential houses, one commercial block, eight open plots, and 10.23 acres of agricultural land. Net cash of approximately Rs 3,31,000 and bank balances amounting to Rs 50 lakh were also found.

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Three bank lockers in the names of the accused officer’s wife and family members were also detected and will be opened during the course of the investigation. One Grand Vitara car and one TVS scooty were also found. Further verification of additional assets is underway.

The accused officer has been arrested and will be produced before an ACB court in Nampally for judicial remand.