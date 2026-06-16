Telangana ACB uncovers Rs 13 cr assets from land survey official

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, June 16, raided the properties of a Survey and Land Records official as part of a disproportionate assets case and uncovered assets worth Rs 13.05 crore.

According to the ACB, Deputy Director of Multi Zone-II, Sunkari Narahari Rao acquired these assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

Raids were conducted at 10 different places where officials uncovered documents of five open plots in Rangareddy District, 1.24 acre of agricultural land at Maheshwaram, a residential flat in a high-rise building at Puppalaguda, two residential flats in a high-rise building at Narsingi, and another residential flat in a high-rise building at Rajendranagar.

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One G+3 building located at TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and one G+2 residential building at Chatrinaka were also detected.

Net cash of approximately Rs 1.54 crore, bank balances amounting to Rs 2.29 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 5.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 1.3 kg, and eight kilogram of silver were also found in the accused’s house.

Two lockers in the name of the officer’s wife were also detected and will be opened in due course of the investigation, ACB said. One KIA Carens Smartstream G1.5 6MT (P) car was also found.

The market value of the immovable properties is expected to be many times higher than the document value, ACB said.

The officer will be produced before a special ACB court in Nampally for judicial remand.