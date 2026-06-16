Telangana ACB raids 11 locations linked to Land Survey dept official

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, June 16, carried out simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to a Deputy Director of the Land Survey Department in Multi-Zone 2, following allegations of corruption.

According to sources, ACB officials launched searches at 11 locations, including the officer’s residence, properties belonging to his relatives, and houses of individuals suspected to be his benamis. The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income and other corruption-related complaints.

The officer, identified as Narahari, has reportedly been facing numerous allegations, with several complaints said to have been lodged before the ACB in recent months.

Teams of ACB officials examined documents, property records, bank details, and other materials during the searches. Authorities are expected to assess the evidence collected and determine further legal action based on the findings.

The ACB has not yet released an official statement on the outcome of the raids. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.