Cost of commercial LPG cylinder goes up in several cities

Hyderabad: The cost of commercial LPG cylinders in major Indian cities has increased as of November 1, following an announcement by oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, the price for a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 62, bringing the total to Rs 1,802, up from Rs 1,740.

This adjustment follows a previous increase on October 1, when the price was raised by Rs 48.50.

The price hikes have been consistent over the past months: in September, the rate was increased by Rs 39, and in August, it rose by Rs 8.50.

This latest adjustment marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders.

Other metro cities have also seen similar price increases:

Mumbai: Now priced at Rs 1,754.50

Chennai: Now priced at Rs 1,964.50

Kolkata: Now priced at Rs 1,911.50

In Hyderabad

The current price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is Rs 1967 and the current jump in prices across major cities didn’t affect its price in Telangana’s capital city.