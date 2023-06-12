Cost of Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy’s reception dress shocks you

Hyderabad: The Tollywood actor Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy were celebrated in grand style at their reception held in Hyderabad. The couple, who married on June 3 in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur, continued the celebrations with an extravagant reception that showcased their impeccable fashion sense.

Sharwanand

Sharwanand stole the show with his dapper reception outfit on June 9 in Hyderabad. He exuded sophistication and charm while dressed in a Tomford Atticus satin lapel wool blend tuxedo jacket worth Rs. 3,30,943. His choice of attire demonstrated his impeccable fashion sense, leaving the audience in awe of his elegant ensemble.

Rakshitha Reddy

Rakshitha Reddy, on the other hand, captured everyone’s attention with her grace and beauty. She wore a stunning Lilac Heavy Encrusted Saree Set by Manish Malhotra, which is estimated to be worth Rs. 3,25,000. The intricately embellished saree set complemented her radiant personality perfectly and added a touch of opulence to the reception.

The reception for the couple was a true celebration of love, fashion, and style. Their impeccable fashion choices showed their dedication to elegance and sophistication. It was a sight to behold as they graced the event with their presence, leaving an indelible impression on all who witnessed it.

As Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy begin this new chapter in their lives, their wedding reception will be remembered not only for their love, but also for their impeccable fashion sense. The couple’s stunning appearance and stylish reception have undoubtedly raised the bar for future celebrations, inspiring many with their glitz and glam.