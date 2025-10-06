Cough syrup deaths: Kerala restricts sale, officials suspended in MP

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday transferred the state’s drug controller and suspended three officials amid the probe into the death of 14 children, linked to the consumption of a contaminated cough syrup.

Taking precautionary measures, some states ramped up actions to stop the consumption and supply of Coldrif cough syrup following reports of deaths linked to the syrup.

The Kerala Health Department ordered that no medicines should be given to children under 12 without a doctor’s prescription, the move coming after concerns over certain cough syrups.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration appealed to the people to stop the sale or use of Coldrif syrup from the specific batch identified by the Tamil Nadu authorities as “injurious.”

The Telangana Government directed all District Medical and Health Officers to sensitise public on the ‘adulterated’ cough syrup.

The Karnataka Government directed enforcement officers to maintain strict vigil over certain cough syrups following the reports of child deaths linked to their consumption.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the state’s Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya after chairing a high-level meeting, an official said.

The state government also suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the food and drug administration amid the probe into the death of 14 children from Chhindwara.

Yadav visited Parasia to meet the kin of the deceased children. He said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the deaths.

The state police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children.

A doctor from Chhindwara has been arrested for alleged negligence, and a case registered against the Coldrif cough syrup manufacturing company, an official said.

The MP Government has also banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu), with officials saying the drug samples have been found to contain a highly toxic substance.

Madhya Pradesh Congress head Jitu Patwari demanded the removal of Health Minister Rajendra Shukla following the deaths. Merely taking action against a doctor is not sufficient, Patwari told reporters.

The Kerala Government said it has set up a three-member expert panel to study the use of cough medicines in children and asked it to submit a report urgently.

The Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the panel includes the state drugs controller, child health nodal officer and state unit president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. Its findings will help formulate new guidelines on cough syrup use in children, the minister said.

George said medicines should not be dispensed even using an old prescription.

No problems related to cough syrup for children have been reported in Kerala, the minister said in a statement.

“It has been confirmed that the sale of these problematic batches has not taken place in Kerala. Coldrif medicines are sold in Kerala through eight distributors. Their supply and sale have now been stopped,” the statement said.

The Telangana Government’s Director of Public Health has directed District Medical and Health Officers to sensitise public on stopping the use of Coldrif syrup batch allegedly found adulterated with a toxic substance.

If people are in possession of the syrup, they should immediately report to the local drug control authority on its toll free number, the communication said.

Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drugs Administration said that the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has prohibited the purchase, sale and consumption of the said batch of Coldrif in that state.

Deaths of children have been reported in Rajasthan due to the consumption of Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP, manufactured by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, it said.

“All enforcement officers in the state of Karnataka are hereby instructed to keep a strict vigil on the above drugs/batch number and similar combinations from manufacturers.

“Any stockist, distributor, retailer or government institution found in possession of these products, should draw samples for test and analysis, and initiate necessary action as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,” it added.

Amid concerns over the quality of cough syrups, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday underlined the need for all drug manufacturers to comply with the Revised Schedule M and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

The ministry convened a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava with states and Union territories to review compliance with drug quality norms and promote the rational use of cough syrups, especially in paediatric population.

The Maharashtra FDA officials said they are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Administration to trace the distribution of the affected batch in the western state.

All drug inspectors and assistant commissioners have been directed to alert retailers, wholesalers and hospitals to immediately freeze available stock, the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA said it is taking measures to safeguard public health.