Hyderabad: Twenty-one-year-old Sakib Hussain made a sensational IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, taking 4 wickets for just 24 runs against Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. But behind the match-winning performance lies a story of remarkable sacrifice and determination.

Sakib hails from Gopalganj, a small village in Bihar, where his father worked as a daily wage labourer earning barely 200 to 300 rupees per day. Supporting a family of five on such meagre income meant even basic necessities were luxuries. Dreams of becoming a doctor or engineer seemed impossible for young Sakib, who initially wanted to join the Indian Army to serve his country.

A Mother’s Sacrifice

Cricket changed everything. When local coaches noticed his fast bowling talent during morning runs, Sakib decided to pursue the sport seriously. However, professional cricket required spike shoes costing 10,000 to 15,000 rupees, an impossible amount for his family.

“If we spend that much on shoes, then what will we eat?” Sakib recalled the dilemma in an emotional interview.

Sakib Hussain — "Spike shoes are quite expensive. If we buy them, where will we get the money to eat?"



Sakib's Mother — "I sold my own jewelry to buy him those shoes"



Their sacrifices have truly paid off. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/ehLzuziq7i — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 14, 2026

Seeing her son’s tears and determination, his mother made a life-changing decision. She sold her jewellery to buy him the cricket shoes he desperately needed. That sacrifice became the foundation of Sakib’s journey from village cricket to the IPL.

Rising Through the Ranks

Sakib’s talent was evident early. At just 17, he made his T20 debut for Bihar in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking 4 for 20 in his second match. He continued impressing scouts by claiming 6 for 41 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy.

Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for IPL 2024, but he never got a chance to play. Released after two seasons, Sakib remained undeterred. Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up for 30 lakh rupees at the IPL 2026 auction.

Historic Debut Performance

On April 13, 2026, Sakib finally got his moment. Bowling alongside fellow debutant Praful Hinge, who also took 4 wickets, Sakib dismantled Rajasthan’s batting lineup. His figures of 4 for 24 equalled the best IPL debut performance by an Indian bowler, matching Ashwani Kumar’s record.

He became only the seventh player in IPL history to take four or more wickets on debut, helping Sunrisers secure a commanding 57-run victory.

Sakib Hussain credited his success to SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron, saying, “He has been working with me for four years. He informed me a day before that I would be playing and mentally prepared me.”

From a boy who cried over unaffordable shoes to an IPL star, Sakib Hussain proves that with determination and family support, even the toughest struggles can lead to triumph.