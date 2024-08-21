Countdown begins for ‘Bigg Boss’ in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi

Hyderabad: The popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to make a big comeback in South India with new seasons in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Based on the Dutch show Big Brother, Bigg Boss has become a huge hit in India, and the upcoming seasons promise even more fun, drama, and surprises. Here’s a look at when the show will start in each language:

1. Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Launch Date: September 1st

Channel: Star Maa

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Hosted by Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is expected to start on September 1st. The promos have been released and have received a lot of positive feedback.

2. Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Launch Date: September 29 or October 6

Channel: Vijay Television

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

After hosting seven seasons, Kamal Haasan has stepped down as the host. The search for a new host is ongoing, with Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, and Arvind Swamy as possible candidates. The show is likely to begin in the last week of September or the first week of October.

3. Bigg Boss Kannada 11

Launch Date: 3rd week of October.

Channel: Colors Kannada

Streaming: Jio Cinema

Rumors that Sudeep would leave Bigg Boss Kannada were proven false after photos from a shoot in Hyderabad showed him on set. The new season is expected to launch in 3rd week of October.

4. Bigg Boss Hindi 18

Launch Date: October 5

Channel: Colors TV

Streaming: Voot

After Bigg Boss OTT 3 ended, fans are now eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 18. The show is set to premiere on October 5, with Salman Khan returning as the host.

This year’s seasons of Bigg Boss are sure to bring a lot of excitement and keep viewers entertained with their unique mix of drama and surprises.