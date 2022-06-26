Counting of votes begins for three LS, seven Assembly bypolls

Lucknow: Counting of votes for the three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly bypolls began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

The three Lok Sabha constituencies are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur in Punjab.

Assembly constituencies that went for bypolls were

Rajinder Nagar in Delhi

Mandar in Jharkhand

Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh

Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

First popularity test for AAP in Punjab

Sangrur is considered the first popularity test for AAP that has won the assembly polls in the State with a thumping majority.

The Lok Sabha seat had gone to poll on June 23, recording a low turnout of 45.30 percent.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Mann, who is the state’s chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party’s Sangrur district in-charge.

Rampur, Azamgarh by-polls

The Lok Sabha seats in Rampur and Azamgarh had become vacant following the resignation of Mohd Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav, respectively, in March this year.

Although a low voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls, the seats have significant importance in Uttar Pradesh politics.

In Rampur, BJP had fielded former SP MLC Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the saffron party, while the SP had nominated Asim Raja, a close associate of Azam Khan. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur.

The Azamgarh seat witnessed a triangular contest between BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, a famous Bhojpuri actor-singer, the SP’s Dharmendra Yadav and the BSP’s Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.