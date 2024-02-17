Couple found dead in Secunderabad, probe underway

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a 44-year-old man and his wife were found dead at his mother-in-law’s house in RL Nagar, Secunderabad, on Saturday, February 17.

The couple, identified as Suresh Kumar and Ragula Bhagyarekha, had come along with their two sons to settle in Keesara. He ran a mobile shop and a fast food center, but due to the losses, he stopped his business and stayed at home, as per reports.

On Friday, Kumar went to his mother-in-law’s house along with his family. While he and his wife stayed there, he sent his mother-in-law and children to attend a family event in Malakpet.

After returning from the event the children and their grandmother found that Bhagyarekha was lying unconscious on the bed while Kumar was hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room.

With the help of neighbors, they immediately brought him down and took the duo to a government hospital, where they were declared dead.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.