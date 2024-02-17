Rajasthan govt school turns away students for wearing hijab

A state government run school in Rajasthan’s Pipar town allegedly turned away female Muslim students for wearing hijab, which stoked a controversy.

Parents of these students reportedly confronted the school authorities and expressed objection to the development.

The hijab-clad girls were allegedly threatened that it would affect their grades if they continued wearing hijab on school premises, Hate Detector reported on X.

Videos of the incident made rounds on social media on Saturday, February 17.

In #Rajasthan's #Peepar town, Parents confronted the school authorities after #Muslim girls were thrown out of the school for wearing #Hijab. Hijab wearing students were allegedly called 'robber of Chambal' and threatened their marks to be reduced if they wear hijab.



“It is very unethical that you are threatening students of reducing their marks if they continue to wear hijab,” the parents are seen saying in one of the videos.

In another video, the girls who were thrown out of the school alleged that their teachers had been calling them “Chambal Ke Daaku” for wearing hijab.

“They keep warning us that Hijab won’t be accepted in school. And if you continue to wear hijab, your marks will be deducted,” they said.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school told Jagruk Janta that they had only asked the girls to come in the school dress code prescribed by the government. A few days ago, Education Minister Madan Dilawar also said that the state government has a prescribed dress code in all government schools, and students should go to school in the prescribed dress code only.