Couple held for torturing 6 yr old girl in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police arrested a couple for allegedly torturing a six-year-old girl at Old Hafeezpet.

The child was living with her mother, Shabana, and stepfather, Jaweed, following her mother’s second marriage after divorcing her first husband, Babu Miya.

Local residents noticed injuries on girl’s body

According to police, the case came to light when local residents noticed injuries on the girl’s body while she was playing outside two days ago.

Also Read UP Dalit farmer assaulted, abused over grazing complaint

On being questioned, the girl reportedly said that her mother and stepfather had been torturing her. The residents immediately alerted the police.

Police officials shifted the child to a nearby hospital for medical examination and took her into protective custody.

Case registered

Following an investigation, a case was registered against Shabana and Jaweed, who were later arrested.

After completing the necessary legal procedures, the girl was handed over to her biological father, Babu Miya, police said.