Court adjourns hearing on petition seeking ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs before the Varanasi court.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th February 2025 11:29 pm IST
Gyanvapi mosque

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned its hearing till April 15, 2025 on a petition requesting the court to direct the the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake further survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The hearing was adjourned keeping in view the direction of the Supreme Court restraining the courts across the country from passing orders on lawsuits relating to religious places.

The revision has been filed challenging the Varanasi district judge’s order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana area except for the ‘Shiva Linga’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

When the case was taken up on Monday, it was submitted that the matter before the apex court is posted for hearing in the first week of April 2025 on which the court adjourned the hearing.

