Court convicts nine in 2020 North-East Delhi riots case

New Delhi: A court here has convicted nine persons in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, an official said on Tuesday.

The matter pertains to rioting, arson and vandalism in the Gokulpuri area during the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastaya Pramachala convicted Mohd. Shahnawaz a.k.a. Shanu, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid a.k.a. Raja, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Md. Faisal and Rashid a.k.a. Monu under sections related to rioting, theft, mischief by fire, destroying properties by setting them on fire and unlawful assembly.

“I find that the charges levelled against all the accused persons in this case are proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons are convicted for offences punishable under the relevant sections of the IPC,” ASJ Pramachala said.

“On the basis of the assessment of the evidence in this case and further reasoning, I am convinced with the version of prosecution against the accused persons. I find it well established that all the named accused persons, in this case, did become part of an unruly mob, which was guided by communal feelings and was having a common object to cause maximum damage to the properties of persons belonging to the Hindu community,” he added.

Special Public Prosecutor D.K. Bhatia represented Delhi Police in the matter.