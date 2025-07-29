Court defers order on cognisance of ED chargesheet in National Herald case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred its order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Court sources said the matter is now listed for August 7 and 8 for certain clarifications.

Earlier on July 15, Special judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order for July 29 after noting that the submissions on the aspect of cognisance had been concluded.

The court had been hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by the Enforcement Directorate and the accused on a day-to-day basis from July 2.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.