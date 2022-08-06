Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain’s wife in PMLA case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case. The court while granting interim bail noted that she was not arrested during the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate has said it has enough evidence to prove that Jain and his family were involved in money laundering and they acquired assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294.

Jain who had moved for bail application, withdrew it. He had cited medical grounds in his bail plea.

His counsel said that stated Jain was being discharged from the hospital they wished to withdraw the application for interim bail.

The current case is predicated upon the one registered by the CBI against accused in 2017.

As per the allegations in the said FIR, Satyendar Jain, while posted and functioning as a Minister in the Delhi government, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294 during the period from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 with the help of other persons and his family members namely his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.