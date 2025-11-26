Court issues notice to CBI on Rabri Devi’s plea

The court, however, refused to stay the ongoing trial proceedings in the CBI case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th November 2025 1:59 pm IST
Rabri Devi
Rabri Devi

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of the IRCTC hotel scam case to a different judge.

Principal and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt was hearing the plea of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and issued the notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court, however, refused to stay the ongoing trial proceedings in the CBI case.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Earlier on Monday, she moved a plea seeking transfer of the CBI and ED cases registered against her to another court, saying she had a reasonable apprehension that “fair and impartial justice” would not be rendered.

The former Bihar chief minister is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam case, which are being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The plea, submitted by Rabri Devi before the Principal District and Sessions Judge submitted, “The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order”.

The plea claimed there was “a reasonable apprehension of bias” and that in the interest of justice, the cases needed to be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction.

The judge then listed the matter on December 6 for further proceedings.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th November 2025 1:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button