Court rejects plea to change investigating officer in MUDA case

Bengaluru: A court here on Thursday rejected an application filed by activist and complainant Snehamayi Krishna seeking a change of Investigating Officer in a case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The petitioner had requested the court to direct the Karnataka Lokayukta to appoint a different officer to handle the investigation.

However, the Bengaluru Additional City Civil and Sessions Court declined the request and instead directed the Lokayukta to complete the ongoing investigation “as expeditiously as possible” and within a maximum period of two months.

The order specifically stated that no further extension of time would be granted for filing the comprehensive report.

The court also directed its office to immediately communicate the order to the Investigating Agency.

During Thursday’s hearing, the complainant appeared in person, while the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing both the Enforcement Directorate and the Karnataka Lokayukta was present.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on November 15, for furnishing of the final report.

In the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk Karnataka Lokayukta police, and the Directorate of Enforcement have launched an investigation into the ‘scam’.

The chief minister has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam.