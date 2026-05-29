Court relaxes DK Shivakumar’s bail condition in IT raid case

Bengaluru: In a major relief for Karnataka’s designated Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the 42nd ACJM Court in Bengaluru has relaxed a key bail condition imposed on him in connection with the income tax raid and alleged tax evasion case.

The court has now permitted Shivakumar to travel abroad for the next two years without seeking prior permission from the court for every visit. Earlier, the Congress leader had been barred from leaving the country without obtaining court approval each time.

However, while granting the relaxation, the court directed Shivakumar to compulsorily furnish complete details of every foreign trip to the investigating agency before travelling abroad.

The development comes at a politically significant time as Shivakumar is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

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Shivakumar had approached the court seeking modification of the bail conditions imposed earlier in the case linked to Income Tax raids conducted at his Delhi residences and offices.

In his plea, Shivakumar informed the court that he would need to undertake frequent foreign travel for official government work, business commitments and personal engagements. He specifically mentioned proposed visits to the United States, European countries, England, Australia, Russia and several Arab nations over the next two years.

The senior Congress leader argued that seeking court permission before every overseas trip would create unnecessary procedural delays and inconvenience. Accepting the submission, the court partially relaxed the bail conditions and granted him permission for international travel for a period of two years.

At the same time, the court made it clear that Shivakumar must inform the investigating officer about his travel itinerary, destination and purpose of visit before leaving the country.

The case dates back to large-scale raids conducted by Income Tax Department officials at multiple premises linked to Shivakumar in New Delhi on allegations of tax evasion.

During searches at the Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru, Shivakumar was also accused of allegedly attempting to destroy crucial evidence, an allegation that had intensified the investigation at the time.

Based on the findings of the raids, a case had been registered against D.K. Shivakumar (A1), Sharma Transport owner Sunil Kumar Sharma, his brother Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N. Rajendra.

The accused were booked under Sections 276C(1), 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act along with IPC Sections 193 (false evidence), 199 (false statement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Later, the court had granted bail to Shivakumar but imposed strict conditions, including a restriction on foreign travel without prior judicial approval.

With the latest order, Shivakumar has now secured significant procedural relief ahead of assuming the state’s top political office.