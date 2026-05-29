Preparations underway for Karnataka CM oath ceremony

Bengaluru: Preparations are in full swing at the Grand Steps of Vidhana Soudha for the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka’s new Chief Minister even before the official selection of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Amid strong indications that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister, arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony have already begun in Bengaluru. Sources said the formal announcement is expected after the CLP meeting scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, astrologer and Rajaguru Dwarakanath Guruji has reportedly suggested June 5, 6 and 7 as auspicious dates for D.K. Shivakumar’s swearing-in ceremony.

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Speaking to reporters Dwarakanath Guruji said, “The auspicious time has already been fixed. Earlier, I had also suggested the muhurta for the CLP meeting on May 30. Now I have advised June 5, 6 and 7 as favourable dates for the oath-taking ceremony. With divine blessings and grace, D.K. Shivakumar is getting the Chief Minister’s post.”

Guruji further claimed that he had predicted Congress would win 136 seats in the Assembly elections and had also forecast the party’s Lok Sabha tally earlier.

“D.K. Shivakumar worked hard as party president while Siddaramaiah served as Chief Minister. Ideally, both leaders should have shared power fairly, but Shivakumar had to wait longer despite his hard work. He went through emotional struggles, but I had advised him not to worry after studying his horoscope,” he said.

According to Guruji, his association with D.K. Shivakumar dates back to the tenure of former Chief Minister Bangarappa. He claimed that Shivakumar possesses “Budhaditya Yoga” in his horoscope, which is considered a strong astrological combination associated with leadership and authority.

“I had told him nearly 40 years ago that one day he would become Chief Minister. He has the strength and capability to lead the state. Though he has a short temper, he also has a large heart,” Guruji remarked.

At the same time, Guruji cautioned that Shivakumar’s political journey ahead would not be easy. “The road ahead is filled with challenges. Karnataka needs significant development in the coming years, especially Bengaluru. He must focus on the growth of the capital city,” he added.

The Congress high command is expected to make the leadership announcement official after the CLP meeting, paving the way for the new government formation in Karnataka