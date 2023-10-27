Court reserves judgment on Naidu’s petition seeking CID officers’ call data record

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th October 2023 10:36 pm IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI)

Amaravati: The Vijayawada ACB Court here on Friday reserved its judgment on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the call data record (CDR) of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officers involved in his arrest.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

As the local court reserved the pronouncement of orders in the CDR matter, the CID has already filed a counter to Naidu’s petition demanding the list of officers involved in his arrest.

Also Read
YSRCP MP predicts Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘death’ in 2024

In their counter, the CID’s lawyers argued that the list of officers cannot be furnished unless the court takes a decision on the CDR petition. They said that Naidu should first be entitled to the CDR and then only the question of the list of officers arises.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh High Court Vacation Bench Judge Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa recused herself from hearing the former CM’s bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case on Friday.

Following Pratapa’s recusal, the petition is now before Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to take a call on which bench would hear it.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th October 2023 10:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button