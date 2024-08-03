Parliament security breach: Court takes notice of supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi: A court on Saturday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police under the stringent UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach last year on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur took cognisance of the charge sheet, saying there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the six accused in the case.

The judge extended the judicial custody of the accused — Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma and Neelam Azad — till September 9 when the court will hear the matter.

Police had filed the final report after obtaining requisite sanctions to prosecute all the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On June 7, police had filed an approximately 1000-page charge sheet against all the six arrested accused.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Azad — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.