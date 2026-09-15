Court to decide Bhardwaj’s regular bail based on his conduct

New Delhi: A Delhi court, which on Tuesday, September 15, granted three weeks’ interim bail to Hindutva supporter Swatantra Bhardwaj, issued a slew of directions to the city police regarding its probe in the assault case.

Since the case is registered under the provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, the court directed a speedy investigation.

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It ordered the Delhi Police to collect all evidence: CCTV footage of the alleged assault during the Jantar Mantar protests, videos and photographs taken by officers who were stationed at the time of the assault, Bhardwaj’s call records and the location of his mobile from the beginning of the protests until his arrest.

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Complete details of the podcast, the center of the case, and who uploaded the content in which Bharadwaj is seen boasting about the episode. “The podcast, videos and a pen drive should be submitted as evidence for forensic testing to check whether they are genuine or edited, manipulated or artificially created,” read the court’s direction.

The Delhi Police should identify those who allegedly sent threatening or abusive messages to the complainant and his minor daughter, Nishu Azad. The investigating officer should ascertain if any sender is linked to Bhardwaj.

The court also sought a report on the whereabouts of co-accused Suraj Kumar and the progress in identifying other associates, besides a follow-up on the opinion of the Medical Board.

The investigating officer will submit a detailed report in the next hearing.

Police should immediately inform the court if Bharadwaj violates the bail condition. His regular bail application is still pending. The court will decide it at the next hearing after looking at his conduct during interim bail and the police investigation report.