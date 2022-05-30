Court will decide Gyanvapi mosque issue, BJP will accept: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Monday said that the Court and Constitution will decide the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the party will follow it in letter and spirit.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here on completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government, Nadda said, “BJP has always talked about cultural development. But these issues will be decided by the Court and the Constitution and the BJP will follow it in letter and spirit.”

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, party national general secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh and C.T. Ravi joined Nadda during the press conference.

Replying to a query whether Mathura and Kashi are still on the BJP’s agenda, Nadda said that they passed a resolution on Ram Janmabhoomi during its national executive at Palampur and after that there is no resolution.

Nadda noted that the BJP is working on the principle of building a strong nation by taking everyone along.

“When we work politically, it is our endeavour to take everyone along. We have to be ready for it. There are different types of people in a society. Some respond earlier, some later, some after decades and some respond after too much time has passed. It depends on them. But our conduct is on the principle of a strong nation, one nation. This is clear and everyone will have an equal share,” Nadda said.

When asked about Uttarakhand government decision to form a committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state, Nadda said that the BJP has always worked on the principle of justice to all and appeasement of none.

Talking about eight years of the Modi government, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the political culture and today a responsible, proactive and pro responsive government is visible.

“Seva, sushasan and garib kalyan” (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) are the soul of the Modi government,” he said.

Nadda launched a special campaign called ‘8 Years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan’ to reach out to crores of youth and citizens on the NaMo App. This special platform on the NaMo App has a lot of interactive as well as informative features.