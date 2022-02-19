Covaxin to be evaluated as COVID-19 vaccine candidate in US: Bharat Biotech

Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 19th February 2022 7:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Saturday said its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate for the disease in the United States.

“Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the Company’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States. Ocugen, Inc is co-developing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in USA and Canada,” reads Bharat Biotech’s statement.

Earlier the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed that Covaxin has been granted approval for emergency use in 13 countries as of January 31, 2022.

