COVID-19: GHMC to soon revive mobile testing vans

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in cooperation with the Health Department is going to revive the mobile testing vans within the GHMC limits in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The mobile testing vans shall be operating in the thickly populated areas, marketplaces, and those areas with an increased number of cases.

The Telangana High Court had directed the government to ensure more than 1 lakh tests daily.

The GHMC in view of the increased number of cases in Hyderabad decided to speed up the testing in cooperation with the Health Department.

The civic body is expecting permission from the state government. Once the state government gives the green signal, the mobile testing vans will be launched in the next 2 days.

The mobile corona testing vans shall also have a vaccination facility.