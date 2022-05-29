COVID-19: J&K records 8 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,54,242 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Six of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division while two were from the Kashmir division, they said.

Seventeen of the total 20 districts did not report a single new case.

There are 67 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,49,423, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,752.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.