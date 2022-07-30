COVID-19: Karnataka reports 1,886 new cases, one death

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,886 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death taking the total infections and deaths to 40,05,671 and 40,102 respectively, the State Health Department said.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 1,242 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,55,018 till date. Active cases stood at 10,509.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 1,342 fresh infections. Other districts too reported fresh COVID-19 cases including 60 in Bengaluru Rural, 58 in Mysuru, 40 each in Dharwad and Hassan, 34 in Belagavi, 32 in Kodagu and 30 in Kalaburagi.

The lone death with the novel coronavirus was reported in Ballari.

The positivity rate for the day was 5.82 percent, the department said.

As many as 32,379 tests were conducted, those included 23,348 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.78 crore till date.

A total of 92,376 people were inoculated, taking the total vaccination to 11.60 crore so far, the department said.