COVID-19: Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh from 10 pm to 5 am

Published: 5th January 2022 6:53 pm IST
Shimla: Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday announced a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

“Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am throughout the State besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms and langers,” said Himachal Pradesh Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

He further said that 50 per cent of gatherings will be allowed at marriage and banquet halls.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 859 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

