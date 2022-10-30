Covid-19: Omicron’s XBB variant emerges as dominant in India, TN tops

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th October 2022 8:12 pm IST
Tamil Nadu reports 33 Omicron cases taking tally to 34
Photo: Google Creative Commons

Chennai: The XBB subvariant of Covid-19’s Omicron variant is fast emerging as the dominant in India, with nine states reporting cases of it and Tamil Nadu topping the number.

International research organisation GISIAD, that has been monitoring the changes in the virus, has reported that there were 380 confirmed cases of XBB in India. Tamil Nadu has reported 175 cases, followed by West Bengal with 103 cases.

The other states that have detected XBB virus are Odisha (35), Maharashtra (21), Delhi (18), Puducherry (16), Karnataka (9), Gujarat (2), and Rajasthan (1).

