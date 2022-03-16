Covid-19 vaccination drive for 12-14 years of begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 vaccination administration drive for children between the age group of 12 and 14 years began on Wednesday in Telangana. State Health Minister P Harish Rao launched the initiative at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Khairatabad.

Over 17 lakh eligible children will be administered the Corbevax Covid vaccine dose. The vaccine is manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited and designed by researchers from Texas, United States.

Speaking at the launch, T Harish Rao urged parents not to ignore the golden opportunity of availing free Covid vaccines at all the government health care facilities. “Just because the Covid third wave was not that severe, please don’t get distracted. We do not know which shape or form the coronavirus will take in the coming months. It’s always better to be on the safer side. That is why I urge parents to take the right decision and get their children vaccinated as early as possible,” he said.

Slots can be booked online or parents can go to the nearest government healthcare facility for spot registration. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA, Danam Nagender and other local public representatives were present.