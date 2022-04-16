COVID cases: Delhi sees kids’ hospitalizations

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases. The national capital is also witnessing a rise in daily positivity rate.

Although the current hospitalization rate is low, 27 percent of the patients admitted to hospitals are kids.

Out of 51 COVID patients admitted to the hospitals, 14 are kids. Most of these kids have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for COVID-19.

The advisory stated that the students and teachers should strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols including maintenance of social distancing, sanitization of hands, wearing masks, etc.

Daily positivity rate increases

At 3.95 percent, the national capital on Friday reported the highest positivity rate since February 3.

According to the health bulletin released on Friday, a total of 1,072 active cases have been recorded in the national capital during the last 24 hours. It is the highest number of active patients since March 7.

Meanwhile, a total of 209 COVID patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,40,342. The death toll due to the virus in the city stands at 26,158.

With inputs from ANI