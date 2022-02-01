COVID: GHMC to administer booster dose at doorstep

Hyderabad: In yet another initiative to increase vaccination coverage, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday decided to administer booster dose at the doorstep.

This facility will be available for individuals aged above 60 years and persons with pre-existing medical conditions.

It can be availed by dialing GHMC helpline number 040-21111111. Soon after receiving the request, vaccinators will visit the beneficiary’s house to administer the booster dose.

Even senior citizens don’t have to worry about registration on the Cowin app. All the formalities will be taken care of by the vaccination team.

The corporation began the facility after receiving the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Apart from administering vaccination, the team will inform the beneficiaries about the medicines that need to be taken in case of rise in their temperature.