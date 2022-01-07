COVID in Bigg Boss 15: All housemates undergo RT PCR tests

Reportedly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been feeling ill and she has undergone a COVID test

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 7th January 2022 5:05 pm IST
COVID in Bigg Boss 15: All housemates undergo RT PCR tests
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Instagram)

Mumbai: The coronavirus scare has hit the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 weeks before its grand finale which is reportedly scheduled to take place on January 16th. According to latest reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been feeling ill and she has undergone a COVID test.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes COVID test

An Instagram page, Mr Khabri, which is dedicated to Bigg Boss 15 also informed that the other contestants also have to take the RT-PCR test. Th post read, “#BreakingNews #DevoleenaBhattacharjee undergo Covid Test as she has been feeling sick for a long time. #Biggboss15 #BB15.”

All possible protocols were being taken to avoid any coronavirus related scare inside the house. Even the special guests who grace the show on weekends are not allowed to meet the inmates in person. A special glass bubble has been made for the guests to interact with the housemates.

MS Education Academy

Bigg Boss 15 updates

Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant have been announced as the winners of ‘Ticket To Finale’ week. All these contestants are the VIPs of house. The non VIPs are Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, the family week is set to begin inside Bigg Boss 15 house this weekend. Popular TV personalities will be entering the show as supporters to the contestants.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button