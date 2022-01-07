COVID in Bigg Boss 15: All housemates undergo RT PCR tests

Mumbai: The coronavirus scare has hit the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 weeks before its grand finale which is reportedly scheduled to take place on January 16th. According to latest reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been feeling ill and she has undergone a COVID test.

An Instagram page, Mr Khabri, which is dedicated to Bigg Boss 15 also informed that the other contestants also have to take the RT-PCR test. Th post read, “#BreakingNews #DevoleenaBhattacharjee undergo Covid Test as she has been feeling sick for a long time. #Biggboss15 #BB15.”

All possible protocols were being taken to avoid any coronavirus related scare inside the house. Even the special guests who grace the show on weekends are not allowed to meet the inmates in person. A special glass bubble has been made for the guests to interact with the housemates.

Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant have been announced as the winners of ‘Ticket To Finale’ week. All these contestants are the VIPs of house. The non VIPs are Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, the family week is set to begin inside Bigg Boss 15 house this weekend. Popular TV personalities will be entering the show as supporters to the contestants.