COVID: Online education to continue for classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat till Feb 5

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 31st January 2022 9:35 pm IST
ANI

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Monday directed that the online education will continue for classes 1 to 9 in the state till next February 5.

State government spokesperson and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani while explaining this decision of the Core Committee, said that “only online education will continue for classes of 1 to 9 in the state till next February 5.”

The decision was taken after a comprehensive review of coronavirus transition status, which expires today.

MS Education Academy

“The state government will review the situation on February 5 and take appropriate decisions regarding classroom teaching in schools,” Vaghani said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button