Covid: Record 6,568 new cases; 7 deaths in J&K

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 22nd January 2022 7:45 pm IST
Jammu: A record number of 6,568 new cases and 7 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday despite an official lockdown during the weekend, officials said.

An official bulletin said of the 6,568 people who tested positive on Saturday, 1,875 are in Jammu division while 4,693 are in Kashmir division. Meanwhile, 2,330 patients have recovered — 993 in Jammu division and 1,337 in Kashmir division.

Seven patients succumbed to the lethal virus on Saturday — five in Jammu division and two in Kashmir division, as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,598.

So far, 39,09,49 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 34,72,38 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 39,113 out of which 12,479 are in Jammu division and 26,634 are in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 34,423 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours and 82,423 tests were conducted.

