Covid spurt in Goa; period between June 15 to July 15 crucial: Expert

Panaji: Even as Covid cases in the state have witnessed a spurt in recent days, the period between June 15 to July 15 will be a crucial period for the state, in order to judge the impact of the fresh wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Goa government’s expert committee for Covid management, the government may have to make wearing of masks compulsory if the number of daily new cases in the state shoot beyond 50 or the infection positivity rate passes 10 per cent.

“The current number of (daily) cases is between 30 and 50. If it crosses 50 and the positivity percentage crosses 10, then we may have to make masks compulsory. Right now there is only an advisory for masks,” Salkar said.

“The period between June 15 and July 15 will be crucial for us,” he also said, adding that the government’s expert committee on Covid management would be meeting on June 9 to discuss measures to be taken in the state to combat the rising cases.

“If the numbers increase considerably and hospital admissions increase too, we have to see. Last two months there have been deaths and just three to four hospital admissions. There is no need to press panic buttons. We have to wait and observe,” Salkar said.

“The fourth wave may be milder than the third wave. There may be a big number (of patients), but it may not cause much hardship,” Salkar said.