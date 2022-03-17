COVID: Surge in infections in China raises concerns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in China is raising concerns in Hyderabad. Experts have advised people to be cautious.

Although the reason for the rise in COVID cases in China is not clear, it is believed that the new sub-lineage of the BA 2 omicron variant is responsible for the surge in infections. The new sub-lineage is causing a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in England.

Infections forced China to resort to shutdowns

Currently, the rise in infections in China has forced the country to once again resort to mass shutdowns of its cities. Reports claimed that the country isolates all virus cases, including those in the community, as part of its COVID Zero policy.

In Hong Kong, about 300,000 Covid-19 patients and their close contacts in Hong Kong are now under home quarantine, according to the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The city chief also highlighted that it would be challenging for the authorities to keep up if the cases keep rising at the current rate.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana is under control. On Wednesday, the state reported 75 new cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,574, while the death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 34.